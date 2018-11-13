Italian journalists protest against governing party insults

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Journalists stage a protest in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.Italian journalists have protested across the country against insults from prominent figures in the governing 5-Star Movement. Journalists gathered in piazzas in regional capitals Tuesday to protest statements by the 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio and another prominent official labeling journalists ‚Äò'prostitutes,'' ‚Äò'jackals,'' and ‚Äò'intellectually and morally corrupt.'' Protesters called the attacks a risk to democracy and said they aimed to sound the alarm over ‚Äò'a political philosophy that is emerging around the globe,'' scapegoating journalists. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
MILAN – Italian journalists have protested across the country against insults from prominent figures in the governing 5-Star Movement.
Journalists gathered in piazzas in regional capitals Tuesday to protest statements by 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio and another prominent official labeling journalists “prostitutes,” ”jackals” and “intellectually and morally corrupt.”
Protesters called the attacks a risk to democracy and said they aimed to sound the alarm over “a political philosophy that is emerging around the globe,” scapegoating journalists.
The 5-Stars platform has aimed to further reduce state support of media. But the direct attacks on the journalists heated up after Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi was acquitted of a corruption charge that also risked the reputation of the 5-Star Movement, with officials lashing out at months of media coverage.