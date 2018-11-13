Loading articles...

Italian journalists protest against governing party insults

Last Updated Nov 13, 2018 at 10:41 am EST

Journalists stage a protest in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.

MILAN – Italian journalists have protested across the country against insults from prominent figures in the governing 5-Star Movement.

Journalists gathered in piazzas in regional capitals Tuesday to protest statements by 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio and another prominent official labeling journalists “prostitutes,” ”jackals” and “intellectually and morally corrupt.”

Protesters called the attacks a risk to democracy and said they aimed to sound the alarm over “a political philosophy that is emerging around the globe,” scapegoating journalists.

The 5-Stars platform has aimed to further reduce state support of media. But the direct attacks on the journalists heated up after Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi was acquitted of a corruption charge that also risked the reputation of the 5-Star Movement, with officials lashing out at months of media coverage.

