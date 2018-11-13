Loading articles...

Man, 22, dies after Hwy. 410 crash

Last Updated Nov 13, 2018 at 6:42 am EST

Emergency crews at the scene of a crash on Highway 410 that sent one man to hospital without vital signs on Nov. 13, 2018. CITYNEWS

A 22-year-old man has died after an overnight crash on Highway 410 in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Courtneypark Drive just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Paramedics said the man was without vital signs upon arrival. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

It appears the vehicle was heading northbound on the highway when, for an unknown reason, it veered off into a ditch.

Peel police have taken over the investigation.

All northbound lanes of the 410 remain closed from Highway 403 to Highway 401 while police investigate.

