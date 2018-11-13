Dog recovering after gas leak reported in building near Jane and Eglinton

An investigation has been launched to find the cause of a potential gas leak in a residential building near Jane and Eglinton.

Emergency services were called just before 2:30 p.m. to 85 Emmett Avenue to reports of a strong odour in the building and that a dog had died in a third-floor apartment.

Residents of the third floor were evacuated as a precaution.

Toronto police originally said the dog had died, but now say the canine is recovering from inhaling the fumes.

The gas has been identified as hydrogen sulfide and no injuries to humans have been reported.

Fifty firefighters were on the scene, along with a CBNRE (Chemical, Biological, Nuclear, Radiological, and/or Explosive) team as investigators attempt to determine the cause of the leak.

Residents have been able to re-enter the building after it was deemed safe.