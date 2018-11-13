Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Daniels scores 22 as Tulane holds off Coastal Carolina 81-76
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 13, 2018 11:29 pm EST
NEW ORLEANS — Caleb Daniels scored 22 points and Jordan Cornish scored 19 and Tulane held off Coastal Carolina’s rally for an 81-76 win on Tuesday night.
Daniels’ 3-point play with 8:56 to play put Tulane (1-1) ahead 63-51 before the Chanticleers outscored the Wave 21-11 over the next six minutes to draw within 74-72 on Zac Cuthbertson’s 3-pointer with 2:37 left.
Samir Sehic made a pair of free throws to push the lead to four before a tip-in basket by Cuthbertson with 1:52 left. Each team took turns making 1 of 2 free throws and Tulane led 77-75 with 44 seconds left. After Tulane called timeout, Daniels fouled Cuthbertson who went to the free throw line and missed both with 32 seconds left. Daniels grabbed the rebound off the second miss, got fouled and made both free throws for a 79-75 lead to seal the game.
Cuthbertson finished with 31 points and 11 rebounds.
