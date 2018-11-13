Atlanta's Brian Snitker voted NL Manager of the Year

NEW YORK — Atlanta’s Brian Snitker has been voted National League Manager of the Year after leading the Braves to a surprising first-place finish.

Snitker received 17 first-place votes, nine seconds and one third for 116 points from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in balloting announced Tuesday. He was the only manager picked on every ballot.

Milwaukee’s Craig Counsell was second with 11 firsts, 13 seconds and five thirds for 99 points. Colorado’s Bud Black was third with 41 points.

A 63-year-old baseball lifer, Snitker became the Braves’ interim manager when Fredi Gonzalez was fired in May 2016, and Snitker was given the job full-time after the season.

He turned around the Braves from a 72-90 record in 2017 to 90-72 this year.

The AL award was to be announced later Tuesday.

Ronald Blum, The Associated Press