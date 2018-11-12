Loading articles...

Woman killed after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A woman believed to be in her 40s has been killed after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough.

Police were called to the intersection of Ellesmere and Neilson Roads just after 6:30 p.m.

Paramedics say the victim was pronounced dead shortly after.

The vehicle involved remained on the scene.

Ellesmere is closed between Neilson and Morningside Avenue as police investigate.

