Loading articles...

'This Is Us' season will answer war mysteries, creator says

Last Updated Nov 12, 2018 at 3:41 pm EST

This image provided by NBC shows Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson in a scene from "This Is Us." "This Is Us" series creator Dan Fogelman says the NBC drama's Vietnam story line won't remain a mystery. Fogelman says how Jack's younger brother, Nicky, died in the Vietnam War will be revealed by season's end. (Ron Batzdorff/NBC via AP)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – “This Is Us” series creator Dan Fogelman says the NBC drama’s Vietnam story line won’t remain a prolonged mystery.

Fogelman says that viewers will know by season’s end how Jack’s younger brother, Nicky, died in the Vietnam War.

The identity of a mystery woman shown with Jack in a wartime photo also will become known this season, he says.

Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Jack, says there will be pain along the way.

The actor says this week’s episode brought him to tears for his character, something he says has never happened before.

“This Is Us” airs Tuesday night on NBC.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.