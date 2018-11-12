Scores and Schedule

Sunday’s Games
CFL Playoffs
East Semifinal
Hamilton 48 B.C. 8
West Semifinal
Winnipeg 23 Saskatchewan 18
—
NFL
New Orleans 51 Cincinnati 14
Cleveland 28 Atlanta 16
Kansas City 26 Arizona 14
Tennessee 34 New England 10
Washington 16 Tampa Bay 3
Indianapolis 29 Jacksonville 26
Buffalo 41 N.Y. Jets 10
Chicago 34 Detroit 22
L.A. Chargers 20, Oakland 6
Green Bay 31, Miami 12
L.A. Rams 36, Seattle 31
Dallas 27, Philadelphia 20
—
NHL
Minnesota 3, St. Louis 2
Florida 5, Ottawa 1
Arizona 4, Washington 1
Winnipeg 5, New Jersey 2
Boston 4, Vegas 1
San Jose 3, Calgary 1
Colorado 4, Edmonton 1
—
AHL
Bridgeport 4, Charlotte 2
Providence 5, WB/Scranton 2
Milwaukee 7, Chicago 2
Texas 4, San Antonio 2
Syracuse 7, Hershey 2
Ontario 4, Stockton 1
—
NBA
Charlotte 113, Detroit 103
Houston 115, Indiana 103
Orlando 115, New York 89
Milwaukee 121, Denver 114
Portland 100, Boston 94
L.A. Lakers 107, Atlanta 106
—
Monday’s Games
(All Times Eastern)
—
NHL
Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
—
NBA
Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
—
NFL
N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
—