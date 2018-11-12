Police looking for 9 teens in connection with possible hate crime

Toronto police are on the lookout for nine young teenagers, wanted in connection with a possible hate crime.

Four 17-year-old boys were walking in the area of Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue Sunday evening, wearing attire of their religious faith.

As they passed a group of young people, derogatory comments were allegedly made towards them.

The group, unknown to the victims, then allegedly assaulted two of the boys, punching and kicking them. A pair of sunglasses was also stolen from one of the victims, before the assailants fled the area.

Police were called and one of the suspects involved was arrested.

The victims were treated for their injuries at the scene.

Naomi Parness with the United Jewish Appeal Federation says it is their understanding the teenagers were Jewish.

The outstanding suspects are described as being in their early teens, but further details have not been made available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.