Man assaulted while standing vigil at cenotaph in Chatham

Police in Chatham, Ont., are searching for three people accused of assaulting a man while he was standing vigil at a cenotaph.

Two men and a woman approached the 66-year-old at about 9 p.m. on Saturday. Police say they got into an argument, and the man was allegedly assaulted.

Police say the trio fled as police were being called.

The 66-year-old man didn’t need any medical attention, police say.

The first suspect is a white man in his 20s or younger, around five feet six to five feet eight inches tall, and with short brown hair. He was wearing a dark sweatshirt.

The second male suspect is white, also in his 20s or younger, around five feet six to five feet eight inches tall, and with short brown hair. He was wearing a sweater with bold writing ‘USC’ or ‘UMC.’

The woman is around 25 years old with blonde hair.