Loading articles...

Man, 92, dies in hospital after being struck near Kipling and Steeles

Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A 92-year-old man has died in hospital more than a week after he was struck by a vehicle.

Police were called to Kipling Avenue and Annabelle Drive around 8:45 p.m. on November 1.

A 71-year-old man was driving southbound on Kipling when he struck the elderly man crossing from east to west at a marked crosswalk.

He was taken to hospital in life=threatening condition and died from his injuries on Sunday.

Police are asking anyone in the area who may have security or dash-camera footage of the incident to contact them.

The victim was one of 17 pedestrians who were struck by vehicles on the night of November 1.

 

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.