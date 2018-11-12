Man, 92, dies in hospital after being struck near Kipling and Steeles

A 92-year-old man has died in hospital more than a week after he was struck by a vehicle.

Police were called to Kipling Avenue and Annabelle Drive around 8:45 p.m. on November 1.

A 71-year-old man was driving southbound on Kipling when he struck the elderly man crossing from east to west at a marked crosswalk.

He was taken to hospital in life=threatening condition and died from his injuries on Sunday.

Police are asking anyone in the area who may have security or dash-camera footage of the incident to contact them.

The victim was one of 17 pedestrians who were struck by vehicles on the night of November 1.