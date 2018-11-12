Controversial King Street pilot project turns 1

With a full year of the King Street pilot project officially under its belt, the city says they’ve seen increased transit ridership, cyclist and pedestrian travel, and spending in the area.

The controversial $1.5-million project gives priority to streetcar traffic on King between Bathurst and Jarvis streets, restricting car traffic and eliminating parking.

New data from the City of Toronto for July and August shows average all-day ridership jumping by 11 per cent to roughly 80,000 boardings per day — that’s an additional 20,000 new riders on the pilot route.

Business owners in the area have been protesting the project since it began last November, reporting decreasing sales and loss of patrons due to reduced car traffic and parking.

In January, some were even “very seriously” considering taking legal action if they couldn’t get the hours of the King Street pilot project reduced on nights and weekends.

In response, the city spent $160,000 on a two-week called “Food is King” to promote restaurants in the area.

A decision on whether the pilot will remain permanent is expected by the end of the year.

