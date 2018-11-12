Impaired driving suspected in 2 overnight crashes

Three people were rushed to hospital after a car struck a tree in Etobicoke, and drunk driving is suspected.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Royal York Road around 1:45 a.m. on Monday.

Firefighters had to cut the roof from the vehicle to free the people trapped inside.

Three people suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into police custody for suspected impaired driving.

This was the second crash overnight where alcohol was believed to be a factor.

One person was taken to hospital after a car struck a building in the city’s downtown core.

It happened at Bay Street and Adelaide Street West area around 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police said the two vehicles collided and at least one of them veered off the road and struck a building — breaking a window at the front of the building.

One person was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

Police said one person has been arrested for impaired driving.