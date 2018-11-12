HBC won't say why Saks Off Fifth store at Montreal Eaton Centre is cancelled

TORONTO – Hudson’s Bay Company says it and mall developer Ivanhoe Cambridge have mutually agreed to no longer open a Saks Off Fifth location at the Montreal Eaton Centre.

The Toronto-based department store chain owner tells The Canadian Press that plans for the location have been abandoned “due to a number of factors,” but refused to reveal what those factors are.

A spokesperson for the Montreal Eaton Centre owner Ivanhoe Cambridge confirmed in an email to The Canadian Press that the store would not be opening, but also did not provide a reason why.

HBC announced in late 2015 that the purveyor of discount designer clothing and other goods would open at the centre in 2018, as part of the brand’s Canadian expansion.

The company said that the store would take over about 4,165 square meters (44,850 square feet) in the Montreal Eaton Centre and Complexe Les Ailes spaces that merged in 2016.

HBC says it operates 18 Saks Off Fifth locations in Canada in cities including Ottawa, Winnipeg and Niagara-on-the-lake, Vaughan and Pickering, Ont.

Companies in this story: (TSX:HBC)