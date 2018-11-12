Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
After musical courtship, Mumford & Sons net perfect producer
by Mesfin Fekadu, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 12, 2018 11:18 am EST
In this Sept. 28, 2018 photo, members of Mumford & Sons, from left, Ben Lovett, Marcus Mumford, Winston Marshall and Ted Dwane pose for a portrait in New York to promote their fourth album "Delta." (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP)
NEW YORK — Ever been on a blind date with a rock star? How about four of them?
That was producer Paul Epworth’s experience when he initially met up with Mumford & Sons to see if he and the rockers could create not just music, but magic together.
Epworth is best known for working with Adele. He says he and the band went on a series of blind dates and the chemistry was really good.
Band leader Marcus Mumford adds that the group felt like he was exactly the person needed for their fourth record.
The result is the 14-track “Delta,” to be released Friday. It was mainly recorded at Epworth’s The Church Studios in London.
