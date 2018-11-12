Loading articles...

A missing lawyer. A Toronto mansion. $17 million of other people’s money.

A real estate sold sign hangs in front of a west-end Toronto property Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

It all started with a mansion in the most exclusive neighbourhood in Toronto. It ended up as $17 million worth of alleged real estate fraud, and the key witness to the scam living with stray cats in an expat heaven of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

If this sounds wild, well yeah – that’s the point. Join us for this special long episode, a tale that spans cities, cultures and nations – but ultimately comes back to some all-too-human motivations: Greed, fear and vengeance.

GUEST: Nick Kohler, Toronto Life

|
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.