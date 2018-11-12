A missing lawyer. A Toronto mansion. $17 million of other people’s money.

It all started with a mansion in the most exclusive neighbourhood in Toronto. It ended up as $17 million worth of alleged real estate fraud, and the key witness to the scam living with stray cats in an expat heaven of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

If this sounds wild, well yeah – that’s the point. Join us for this special long episode, a tale that spans cities, cultures and nations – but ultimately comes back to some all-too-human motivations: Greed, fear and vengeance.

GUEST: Nick Kohler, Toronto Life