Saturday’s Games
NHL
Philadelphia 4 Chicago 0
Buffalo 4 Vancouver 3 (SO)
Nashville 5 Dallas 4 (OT)
Boston 5 Toronto 1
Florida 4 N.Y. Islanders 2
Pittsburgh 4 Arizona 0
Montreal 5 Vegas 4
Detroit 4 Carolina 3 (SO)
Ottawa 6 Tampa Bay 4
N.Y. Rangers 5 Columbus 4 (SO)
Calgary 1 Los Angeles 0
—
AHL
W-B/Scranton 4 Hartford 1
Cleveland 4 Laval 2
Bridgeport 5 Providence 4 (OT)
Toronto 8 Belleville 2
Manitoba 6 Grand Rapids 2
Hershey 3 Springfield 2
Binghamton 5 Utica 1
Charlotte 7 Lehigh Valley 4
Rockford 4 Chicago 3
Texas 8 San Antonio 1
Bakersfield 4 Iowa 3
Tucson 1 San Jose 0
San Diego 3 Colorado 2
—
NBA
Toronto 128 New York 112
L.A. Clippers 128 Milwaukee 126 (OT)
New Orleans 119 Phoenix 99
Chicago 99 Cleveland 98
Memphis 112 Philadelphia 106 (OT)
Washington 116 Miami 110
Golden State 116 Brooklyn 100
San Antonio 96 Houston 89
Dallas 111 Oklahoma City 96
L.A. Lakers 101 Sacramento 86
—