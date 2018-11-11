Loading articles...

Saturday's Games

NHL

Philadelphia 4 Chicago 0

Buffalo 4 Vancouver 3 (SO)

Nashville 5 Dallas 4 (OT)

Boston 5 Toronto 1

Florida 4 N.Y. Islanders 2

Pittsburgh 4 Arizona 0

Montreal 5 Vegas 4

Detroit 4 Carolina 3 (SO)

Ottawa 6 Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Rangers 5 Columbus 4 (SO)

Calgary 1 Los Angeles 0

AHL

W-B/Scranton 4 Hartford 1

Cleveland 4 Laval 2

Bridgeport 5 Providence 4 (OT)

Toronto 8 Belleville 2

Manitoba 6 Grand Rapids 2

Hershey 3 Springfield 2

Binghamton 5 Utica 1

Charlotte 7 Lehigh Valley 4

Rockford 4 Chicago 3

Texas 8 San Antonio 1

Bakersfield 4 Iowa 3

Tucson 1 San Jose 0

San Diego 3 Colorado 2

NBA

Toronto 128 New York 112

L.A. Clippers 128 Milwaukee 126 (OT)

New Orleans 119 Phoenix 99

Chicago 99 Cleveland 98

Memphis 112 Philadelphia 106 (OT)

Washington 116 Miami 110

Golden State 116 Brooklyn 100

San Antonio 96 Houston 89

Dallas 111 Oklahoma City 96

L.A. Lakers 101 Sacramento 86

