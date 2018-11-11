Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
In photos: Remembrance Day ceremonies in Toronto
by News Staff
Posted Nov 11, 2018 12:19 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 11, 2018 at 12:34 pm EST
Mayor John Tory lays a wreath on the cenotaph at Old City Hall on Remembrance Day. CITYNEWS/Walter Korolewych
Remembrance Day was marked in Toronto Sunday with ceremonies held at Queen’s Park and Old City Hall, with a Sunrise Ceremony held at Prospect Cemetery in the morning.
This year’s services took on added significance, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.
Click through the gallery below for scenes from the events attended by veterans, members of the armed forces as well as Premier Doug Ford and Mayor John Tory.
