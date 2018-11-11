Loading articles...

In photos: Remembrance Day ceremonies in Toronto

Last Updated Nov 11, 2018 at 12:34 pm EST

Mayor John Tory lays a wreath on the cenotaph at Old City Hall on Remembrance Day. CITYNEWS/Walter Korolewych

Remembrance Day was marked in Toronto Sunday with ceremonies held at Queen’s Park and Old City Hall, with a Sunrise Ceremony held at Prospect Cemetery in the morning.

This year’s services took on added significance, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Click through the gallery below for scenes from the events attended by veterans, members of the armed forces as well as Premier Doug Ford and Mayor John Tory.

 

