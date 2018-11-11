Freight train derailed at Kennedy and Eglinton, no injuries

Officials are investigating the derailment of a CP rail freight train in Scarborough overnight.

Toronto Fire told 680 NEWS crews responded to the Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue area just after 2:45 a.m. Sunday for reports that several rail cars had left the tracks.

Three train cars were found om their side and some were carrying hazardous materials.

A hazmat team was called to the scene to investigate. They determined that no harmful chemicals spilled or leaked as a result of the derailment.

TTC service as well as passenger pickup was suspended at Kennedy Station and roads in the area were closed for the investigation. Regular train service has resumed and all roads have since been reopened.

No injuries were reported.

There is no work on what caused the derailment at this time.