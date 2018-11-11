Canada beats Kenya in first Rugby World Cup qualifying repechage tournament

MARSEILLE, France – DTH van der Merwe scored three tries to power Canada to a 65-19 win over Kenya on Sunday in the opening game of the 2019 Rugby World Cup repechage tournament.

Theo Sauder and Brett Beukeboom each scored two tries while Tyler Ardron, Matt Evans and Mike Sheppard had the others. Gordon McRorie added seven conversions and Sauder had one.

Canada, ranked 23rd in the world, dropped into the repechage after losing qualifying series against the 15th-ranked U.S. Eagles and No. 18 Uruguay.

Kenya, No. 28, qualified for the repechage by finishing second at the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup. Sunday’s match was the first ever meeting between the Canadians and Kenyans.

Also bidding through the repechage for the 20th and last berth in the 2019 Rugby World Cup are No. 21 Hong Kong and No. 29 Germany. Canada plays Germany next Saturday.

The round-robin winner will slot into Group B in Japan alongside top-ranked New Zealand, No. 5 Australia, No. 14 Italy and No. 22 Namibia.

Canada has participated in all eight previous Rugby World Cups, all at the first qualifying attempt.