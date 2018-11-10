Vigil held for mother, 2-year-old son killed in Mississauga crash

Dozens gathered in Mississauga Saturday night for a vigil to remember and support a family torn apart by a fatal crash last week.

In the early morning hours of November 1, Khushboo Dogra and her two-year-old son Prakrit were killed after the car they were riding in was broadsided by another vehicle at the intersection of Burnhamthorpe and Mavis roads.

Dogra’s husband Sanket suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital.

The family were just minutes from their home when the fatal crash occurred.

Family friend Tejvir Dhugga tells 680 News the reality of the tragedy has yet to sink in for Sanket.

“He has opened up his eyes, he can speak but he stutters,” said Dhugga. “He doesn’t know yet that his wife and the family is no more.”

Peel police say charges are pending against the 18-year-old driver of the second car. He was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving but has since been released from custody as the investigation continues.

Saturday night, the community – which included Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie, MP Davdeep Bains and MPP Deepak Anand – gathered at Celebration Square for a candlelight vigil to grieve.

A funeral for both Khushboo and Prakrit is scheduled for Sunday.

A crowdfunding campaign, meant to help cover the funeral costs and assist in Sanket’s long road to recovery, has raised than $50,000.