Loading articles...

Toronto woman killed in head-on collision near Port Perry

A Toronto woman has died after a two-vehicle crash near Port Perry.

Durham Police say they were called to Island Road, north of Demara Road around 2:30 p.m. Friday to a head-on collision.

A Hyundai was traveling northbound lost control and collided with a southbound Kia.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 76-year-old Toronto man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries. The 61-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

The driver of the Kia was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene was closed for several hours during the crash, but has since reopened.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.