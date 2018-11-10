Toronto woman killed in head-on collision near Port Perry

A Toronto woman has died after a two-vehicle crash near Port Perry.

Durham Police say they were called to Island Road, north of Demara Road around 2:30 p.m. Friday to a head-on collision.

A Hyundai was traveling northbound lost control and collided with a southbound Kia.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 76-year-old Toronto man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries. The 61-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

The driver of the Kia was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene was closed for several hours during the crash, but has since reopened.