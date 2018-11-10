Polish leaders to walk with nationalists on Independence Day

WARSAW, Poland – The Polish government and the organizers of a yearly march of nationalists say they have agreed to hold a joint march on Poland’s Independence Day on Sunday.

The announcement made late Friday means President Andrzej Duda and other state officials will march in the capital with organizations whose yearly march last year included racist banners and white supremacist symbols.

The agreement was announced by government officials and by the top march organizer, Robert Bakiewicz. He is a leader of the National Radical Camp, which traces its roots to an anti-Semitic movement of the 1930s.

The development comes after chaotic days of preparations before the centenary of Poland’s rebirth as a state at the end of World War I. At one point it seemed there might be two separate marches.