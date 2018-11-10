Mourners pay respects to former premier Bernard Landry at Quebec legislature

QUEBEC – Mourners in Quebec City are paying their respects to former premier Bernard Landry today as his body lies in state at the provincial legislature.

Premier Francois Legault was among the first to arrive at the visition for the former Parti Quebecois leader, who died Tuesday at the age of 81 of a pulmonary disease.

Landry’s casket arrived early this morning, draped in a blue-and-white Quebec flag and accompanied by a police procession.

Another visitation will take place Monday at Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica, ahead of a state funeral on Tuesday.

Landry was a prominent figure in Quebec’s sovereignty movement for half a century, and served as the province’s premier from 2001 to 2003.

The longtime Parti Quebecois member leaves behind a partner, Chantal Renaud, and three children from a previous marriage.