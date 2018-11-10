Loading articles...

Loblaw apologizes after mouse reportedly found in bread at store

Last Updated Nov 10, 2018 at 4:40 pm EST

Michelle Hill says she discovered a live mouse inside a bag of toast bread she was buying while in the check-out line at a No Frills in Hamilton. FACEBOOK/Michelle Hill

Loblaw Companies Ltd. is apologizing to a customer who says she found a mouse in a package of bread she was about to purchase from a Hamilton grocery store earlier this week.

Loblaw’s spokeswoman, Karen Gumbs, says the company is investigating how the mouse got into the package and the store is taking steps to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

On Tuesday, Michelle Hill posted on Facebook that she was at a cash register at No Frills, a grocery chain owned by Loblaw, when she spotted a live mouse in the bag of bread.

Gumbs says the store will now be working with a third-party pest control team to inspect bakery items daily.

She also says Hamilton Public Health visited the No Frills location and determined there were no concerns with the store.

