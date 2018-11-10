Loading articles...

Friday's Games

Friday’s Games

NHL

Toronto 6 New Jersey 1

Columbus 2 Washington 1

Detroit 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (OT)

St. Louis 4 San Jose 0

Winnipeg 5 Colorado 2

Minnesota 5 Anaheim 1

AHL

Laval 5 Cleveland 1

Utica 4 Hartford 3 (SO)

Belleville 7 Toronto 6

Providence 2 WB/Scranton 1 (OT)

Lehigh Valley 8 Springfield 2

Rochester 3 Syracuse 2 (OT)

Binghamton 4 Charlotte 3

Rockford 2 Milwaukee 1

Tucson 5 San Jose 0

San Diego 4 Colorado 3

Stockton 5 Ontario 1

NBA

Orlando 117 Washington 108

Philadelphia 133 Charlotte 132 (OT)

Detroit 124 Atlanta 109

Indiana 110 Miami 102

Brooklyn 112 Denver 110

Utah 123 Boston 115

Sacramento 121 Minnesota 110

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.