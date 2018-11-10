Capers, Carabins to meet in men's Canadian university soccer final

VANCOUVER – Stuart Heath had a pair of goals to lead the Cape Breton Capers past the Carleton Ravens 5-2 on Friday in the semifinal of the men’s Canadian university soccer championship.

Cape Breton will play the Montreal Carabins on Sunday in the gold-medal game.

Cory Bent and Mitchell Wong also scored for the Capers, who benefited from a Ravens own goal.

Ricky Comba and Tristan St. Pierre replied for Carleton.

Earlier, Montreal beat the Trinity Western Spartans on penalty kicks when the game was tied 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Carleton takes on Trinity Western in the bronze-medal game earlier Sunday.