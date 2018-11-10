Woman, 78, dies after being struck by car in Brampton

A 78-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a car in Brampton on Friday evening.

The woman was crossing James Potter Road at the intersection with Borrelli Drive, when she was hit by a southbound vehicle around 6 p.m.

The driver, a 51-year-old man, called police. A 42-year-old woman was a passenger in the car.

Paramedics took the 78-year-old pedestrian, identified as Deotee Bhagwandin, to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Peel police confirmed she died at 4 a.m. Saturday.

Officers said they do not believe the driver was speeding or drinking at the time. They continue to investigate.

Bhagwandin was one of five pedestrians struck on GTA roads on Friday evening.