Brampton man seriously injured in tractor trailer crash

A 29-year-old Brampton man has serious injuries after two tractor trailers collided in Pickering Saturday morning.

Durham Region Police say two tractor trailers were travelling eastbound on the Highway 401 off ramp at Brock Road just before 7 a.m.

The lead tractor trailer was making a left hand turn onto Brock Road when it was t-boned by the tractor trailer behind it, who appeared to be going straight through the intersection.

The force of the impact sent both vehicles across both lanes of traffic and into the cement bridge pillar, causing damage to the structure.

Police say the Brock Road bridge over the highway is closed until further notice.

One man was taken to a trauma centre while the other driver was not injured in the crash.

Police say charges are pending.