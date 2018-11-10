Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Boeser to miss Canucks' next 4 games with groin injury
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 10, 2018 1:38 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 10, 2018 at 2:20 pm EST
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Brock Boeser will miss at least four games for the Vancouver Canucks because of a groin injury.
Canucks coach Travis Green said Saturday prior to a game in Buffalo that Boeser is week to week. Green says the 21-year-old forward “will be fine” after a period of rest.
Boeser returned to Vancouver on Thursday to see a specialist. The Canucks play their next four games on the road before returning home Nov. 17 to face the Montreal Canadiens.
Boeser finished second last season in voting for the Calder Trophy, the NHL’s award for the top first-year player. He has four goals and seven assists in 13 games this season.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
