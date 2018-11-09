Toronto Rock exhibition game postponed as labour dispute continues

A labour dispute has forced a game delay for a Toronto sports team.

The Toronto Rock announced on Friday that it has postponed Saturday’s exhibition scrimmage against Saskatchewan.

In a statement, Toronto Rock Director of Communications and Lacrosse Operations, Mike Hancock, says players have told management they wont play, as they don’t have a contract.

Negotiations to get a collective bargaining agreement continue between the National Lacrosse League and the Professional Lacrosse Players’ Association.

The Rock’s regular season is supposed to start next month.