1 pedestrian dead, 1 injured after being struck by vehicle

One person is dead and another person has been rushed to hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Scarborough.
Emergency crews were called to the scene near Birchmount and Ellesmere Roads just before 7 a.m. Friday.
Police told CityNews a bus was stopped on Ellesmere when a vehicle heading the same direction, for an unknown reason, mounted the curb and struck two people standing on the sidewalk.
Police say a female suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
A man, believed to be in his 30s, was rushed to a trauma centre with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The vehicle remained at the scene.
Ellesmere has been closed in both directions from Birchmount to Rolark Drive while police investigate.
Collision: Birchmount Rd / Ellesmere Rd
-2 pedestrias struck -veh/driver remained on scene – 1 fem uncon/not breathing, 1 male, cons/breathing, non-life threatening, transporting to hospital – EMS/Police/TFS on scene – eastbound on Ellesmere closed#GO2065935@tps41div
^ka
— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) November 9, 2018