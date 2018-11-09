Loading articles...

1 pedestrian dead, 1 injured after being struck by vehicle

Last Updated Nov 9, 2018 at 7:57 am EST

One person is dead and another person has been rushed to hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Birchmount and Ellesmere Roads just before 7 a.m. Friday.

Police told CityNews a bus was stopped on Ellesmere when a vehicle heading the same direction, for an unknown reason, mounted the curb and struck two people standing on the sidewalk.

Police say a female suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was rushed to a trauma centre with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle remained at the scene.

Ellesmere has been closed in both directions from Birchmount to Rolark Drive while police investigate.

