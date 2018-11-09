Olympics would mean big revamp to Calgary's aging football stadium: Bid Corp.

CALGARY – A potential Calgary bid for the 2026 Winter Games includes a plan to make the city’s aging football stadium more accessible to people with disabilities.

The director of venues, villages and capital infrastructure for the Calgary 2026 Olympic and Paralympic bid corporation says the renovations would cost more than $80 million.

Fergal Duff says the changes to McMahon Stadium would be dramatic, doubling its circulation area, adding new washrooms and a new concession area.

McMahon Stadium was built in 1960 and was the venue for the opening and closing ceremonies during the 1988 Calgary Olympics.

The stadium, which seats 35,000 and has not been renovated since 2005, would be used for the same purpose if Calgary ends up hosting the 2026 Games.

A non-binding vote is to be held on Tuesday asking citizens whether they want another turn at hosting.