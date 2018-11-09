Numerous pedestrians struck across the GTA

It was a particularly treacherous night on the roads for pedestrians across the GTA.

In Mississauga, Peel Regional Police say they were called to the area of Meadowpine and Meadowvale boulevards around 5:30 p.m. Friday following reports a female was lying on the roadway.

The woman was transported to a hospital in Hamilton where investigators learned her injuries were consistent with a vehicle collision. Police are now treating the incident as a fail to remain and are looking for any information on the driver who fled the scene.

A half hour later in Brampton, a woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a car in the area of James Potter Road and Borrelli Drive. Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and called police.

In Scarborough, a woman suffered serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot in the area of McCowan Road and Sandhurst Circle.

About a half an hour later and less than seven kilometres away, a man in his 20s suffered non-life threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in the area of McLevin and Morningside avenues just before 7 p.m.

Over in Etobicoke, a man in his 20s was taken to hospital after being struck in the area of Bloor Street West and Markland Drive around 7:30 p.m.

Police across the GTA are asking motorists to slow down, particularly in wet and slippery conditions, and pay better attention to their surroundings.