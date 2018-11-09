Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,274.44, down 83.03 points).

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down 58 cents, or 5.84 per cent, to $9.36 on 20.2 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Up 24 cents, or 10 per cent, to $2.65 on 18.2 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 17 cents, or 0.39 per cent, to $43.49 on 13 million shares

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Health care. Down one cent, or 0.06 per cent, to $16.53 on 6.9 million shares

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $1.02, or 2.67 per cent, to $37.16 on 6.9 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 12 cents, or 4.36 per cent, to $2.63 on 6.7 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

TransCanada Corp. (TSX:TRP) Down 89 cents to $51.32. The Canadian oil industry reacted with frustration and bitterness Friday after a U.S. judge ordered a halt to the Keystone XL pipeline project until it passes further environmental review. The decision on Thursday means longer delays in finding a way to drain a glut of oil in Western Canada that has driven price discounts to multi-year highs and stalled investment, said Tim McMillan, CEO of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.

Interfor Corp. (TSX:IFP). Down $1.80 or 11 per cent to $14.49. The company missed third quarter expectations even though its net earnings increased to $28.1 million, or 40 cents per share, from $16.8 million or 24 cents per share for the same quarter last year. Adjusted net earnings came in slightly higher at $28.24 million but still 40 cents per share, while analysts had expected earnings of $43.5 million or 44 cents per share according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Recipe Unlimited Corp. (TSX:RECP). Down 23 cents to $26.85. The restaurant chain said no data was breached during a malware outbreak about a month ago that caused some of its locations to temporarily close, chief executive Frank Hennessey said Friday. The company experienced a network outage on Sept. 28 because of a malware virus. In response, Recipe disconnected restaurants from its network and internet, which disrupted operations at some locations and prompted some restaurants to close for a short time.