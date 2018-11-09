Mississauga man facing multiple child sex abuse charges

A 43-year-old Mississauga man is facing multiple child sexual abuse charges and police are concerned there may be more victims.

It’s alleged that from April 2010 to December 2013, Christopher Pulleyn sexually abused numerous children.

It’s further alleged that he took sexually explicit pictures and videos of the children, and then made those images available to the children.

Police believe Pulleyn frequented the rave scene and may have had contact with people across the province.

On Wednesday, police arrested him during a raid near Burnhamthorpe Road West and Hurontario Street.

Pulleyn has been charged with two counts of invitation to sexual touching, four counts of both sexual assault and sexual interference, making sexually explicit material available to a child, making child pornography and making available child pornography.

Christopher Pulleyn, 43, was arrested on Nov. 9, 2018, in connection with several alleged incidents of child sex abuse between April 2010 and December 2013. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service