Meg Ryan announces engagement to John Mellencamp
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 9, 2018 9:28 am EST
Last Updated Nov 9, 2018 at 9:41 am EST
FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2011 file photo, Actress Meg Ryan, left, talks with performer John Mellencamp during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Indiana and Ohio State in Bloomington, Ind. Mellencamp and Ryan are getting married. Ryan announced her engagement on Instagram. "ENGAGED!," is what she wrote. The post included a drawing of what appears to be the two holding hands. He's also holding a guitar. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Here’s a little ditty ’bout John and Meg.
Singer John Mellencamp and actress Meg Ryan are getting married.
The 56-year-old announced her engagement to the 67-year-old musician on Instagram . “ENGAGED!” is what she wrote. The post included a drawing of what appears to be the two holding hands. He’s also holding a guitar.
They’ve been dating on and off since 2010.
Ryan was previously married to actor Dennis Quaid, while Mellencamp has been married three times.
No date was announced.
