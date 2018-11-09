Man, 70, killed after rear-ending bus in Mississauga

A 70-year-old man has died and a woman is in hospital after an SUV rear-ended a Mississauga transit bus.

Peel police were called to the scene at Tomken Road and Bloor Street around 12:15 on Friday morning.

The male driver was pronounced dead on the scene while a 61-year-old female passenger was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two other adults, who were on the bus, were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Bloor is currently closed between Tomken and Anneliese Avenue as police investigate the cause.