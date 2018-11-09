3rd Ford staffer leaves his post this month: reports

There’s been another sudden departure from the Ford government.

According to multiple media reports, John Sinclair, the executive director of PC Caucus Services at Queen’s Park, is no longer with the office.

There has been no word on why Sinclair left.

His departure marks the third instance of a Ford staffer leaving this month.

Last week, former cabinet minister Jim Wilson abruptly resigned over sexual misconduct allegations. Hours later, Ford’s executive director of issues management, Andrew Kimber, also resigned over similar allegations.

On Thursday, Kimber issued a statement taking full responsibility for his behaviour and “unreservedly” apologizing for the pain he caused others.