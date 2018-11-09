Fly Jamaica flight headed to Toronto crash lands in Guyana, all passengers survive

A Fly Jamaica flight en route to Toronto crashed landed early Friday morning in Guyana.

All passengers on board survived and only 6 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There were reportedly 82 Canadians on board on the plane, carrying 118 people and 8 crew members.

A hydraulic problem reportedly forced the pilots to return to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, just over 10 minutes after take-off.

A statement from Fly Jamaica confirmed a technical problem forced Flight OJ256 to return and “suffered an accident on landing.”

A hotline has been set up for family members looking for information at +592-261-2281 or +592-600-7022