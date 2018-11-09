Events cancelled, editor expelled: Hong Kong's losing freedom

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
In this Nov. 9, 2018, photo, Chinese dissident writer Ma Jian speaks to media after arriving Hong Kong international airport. Concerns have been raised about freedom of expression in Hong Kong following the cancellation of literary and artistic events and the refusal to allow a Financial Times editor to enter the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. The author Ma Jian is still planning to enter the city amid plans to arrange an alternative venue, while Chinese-Australian artist Badiucao's show was called-off after alleged threats from Chinese authorities. Financial Times' Victor Mallet was turned around at the airport. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
HONG KONG – Concerns have been raised about freedom of expression in Hong Kong following the cancellation of literary and artistic events and the refusal to allow a Financial Times editor to enter the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
The author Ma Jian is still planning to enter the city amid plans to arrange an alternative venue, while Chinese-Australian artist Badiucao’s show was called off after alleged threats from Chinese authorities. Financial Times’s Asia editor Victor Mallet was turned around at the airport on Friday.
Hong Kong was promised semi-autonomy for 50 years as part of its 1997 handover from British rule. Yet concerns are growing about civil rights, sparked by the suspected kidnapping by Chinese authorities of publishers of sometimes salacious works on the country’s leaders and the prosecution of organizers of anti-Beijing protests.