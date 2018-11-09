Events cancelled, editor expelled: Hong Kong's losing freedom

HONG KONG – Concerns have been raised about freedom of expression in Hong Kong following the cancellation of literary and artistic events and the refusal to allow a Financial Times editor to enter the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

The author Ma Jian is still planning to enter the city amid plans to arrange an alternative venue, while Chinese-Australian artist Badiucao’s show was called off after alleged threats from Chinese authorities. Financial Times’s Asia editor Victor Mallet was turned around at the airport on Friday.

Hong Kong was promised semi-autonomy for 50 years as part of its 1997 handover from British rule. Yet concerns are growing about civil rights, sparked by the suspected kidnapping by Chinese authorities of publishers of sometimes salacious works on the country’s leaders and the prosecution of organizers of anti-Beijing protests.