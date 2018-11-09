Loading articles...

Atheist United Church minister keeps her job; 'heresy trial' called off

Rev. Gretta Vosper is seen at her West Hill United Church in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015. Vosper, a minister deemed unsuitable by the United Church for declaring herself an atheist, is now at the heart of an effort to establish a type of church-style, secular community in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel

An atheist United Church minister will be keeping her job at her Toronto congregation.

Gretta Vosper and the church settled their differences this week.

Vosper, 60, faced an unprecedented ecclesiastical court hearing this month that could have seen her fired.

Vosper says it’s wonderful to be free from the cloud that has been hanging over her for more than three years.

Terms of the settlement are confidential.

However, the self-professed atheist who does not believe in the Bible will face no restrictions as a minister.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.