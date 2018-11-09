Atheist United Church minister keeps her job; 'heresy trial' called off

An atheist United Church minister will be keeping her job at her Toronto congregation.

Gretta Vosper and the church settled their differences this week.

Vosper, 60, faced an unprecedented ecclesiastical court hearing this month that could have seen her fired.

Vosper says it’s wonderful to be free from the cloud that has been hanging over her for more than three years.

Terms of the settlement are confidential.

However, the self-professed atheist who does not believe in the Bible will face no restrictions as a minister.