Air Transat president resigns after five years at the helm of the airline

Last Updated Nov 9, 2018 at 6:20 pm EST

An Air Transat sign is seen Tuesday, May 31, 2016 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

MONTREAL – The president of Air Transat is leaving the airline after five years at the helm.

Tour company Transat A.T. Inc. announced Friday that Jean-Francois Lemay will leave the subsidiary in a few months.

Lemay, who has been with the company for seven years, is leaving to “take on new challenges,” chief operating officer Annick Guerard says in a release.

A successor hasn’t been selected.

Lemay oversaw a series of changes, including reducing air costs, transforming the fleet and installing a new senior management team.

Montreal-based Air Transat flies to about 60 destinations in 26 countries.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TRZ)

