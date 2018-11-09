3 car bombs explode in front of hotel in Somalia's capital

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A Somali police officer says three car bombs exploded outside a hotel in the capital, Mogadishu.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said the blasts appeared to be suicide bombs that were detonated near the perimeter wall of the Sahafi Hotel, which is located across the street from the Somali Police Force’s Criminal Investigations Department.

He said there could be significant casualties, without giving further details. Witnesses said there are many bodies in the street.