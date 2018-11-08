Say it ain't snow! The GTA could see some flurries this weekend

Toronto is getting a break from the wet weather on Thursday but it will be short lived because a taste of winter weather is expected heading into the weekend.

It’ll be a mainly cloudy and windy day in the city but as the overnight low dips into minus territory, flurries are possible for Friday.

“Relatively quiet today and enjoy it because things turn rather messy for tomorrow,” 680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor said.

“We’ll get into some rain, snow and snow squalls Friday night.”

That chilly winter blast is expected to stick around into Saturday.

“Very windy on Saturday, snow squalls to the north, chance of flurries around Toronto – otherwise sun and cloud. Saturday’s high is only plus two,” Taylor explained.

Taylor said it will be mainly cloudy and cold with a wind chill making it feel like -9 C on Sunday for Remembrance Day.