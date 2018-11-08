Police seek information on three brazen North York shootings

Police have released surveillance video of three separate shooting incidents over the span of five months in North York.

In the first incident from June 10, police say a group of people were approached by three masked men while in a parking lot in the area of Jane Street and Steeles Avenue West.

The three men demanded cash and property from the group, holding them at gunpoint while going through their pockets. A 29-year-old was then struck in the face with a gun, causing the weapon to discharge.

The victim fell between two parked cars and the three suspects then stood over him and emptied their guns, striking him numerous times before fleeing the scene on foot.

The first suspect is described as being five-foot-10 to six feet with a thin build. His face was covered with a light-coloured fabric and he wore a grey baseball hat with a light blue zipper jacket, light blue jeans and black shoes.

The second suspect is also described as being five-foot-10 to six feet with a medium build. His face was also covered and he wore a black hoodie with the hood up, grey track pants and black shoes.

The third suspect is described as being five-foot-11 to six-foot-one with a thin build. His face was also covered and he wore a dark blue hoodie with the hood up, black pants and black shoes.

The second incident occurred on August 30. A group of people were hanging out in the front of a home in the area of John Garland Boulevard and Martin Grove Road when two unknown men approached the group carrying weapons. Shots were fired and a then 20-year-old man was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspects fled on foot towards Finch Avenue West.

The first suspect is described as having a skinny build and was wearing a white hoodie and beige pants. The second suspect was described as wearing dark clothes.

The third incident occurred back on October 30 in the area of Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Bouleward.

Police say a group of people were walking when they were approached from behind by two suspects with masks covering their faces. The suspects began shooting at the group.

A 41-year-old man and a 44-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds.

One of the suspects is described as being six-feet tall with a skinny build. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a logo on the front, black track pants with white stripes down the sides, black shoes and a baseball hat.

There is no description for the second suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.