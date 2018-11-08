Petition to return GO bus service to York U garners over 12,000 signatures

Over 12,000 members of the York University community have signed a petition calling out Metrolinx for cancelling GO bus stops at the university.

Earlier this week, the school announced that GO buses would no longer be stopping at the Keele campus starting in the new year.

According to a notice on the university’s website posted Tuesday, the GO bus that currently stops on campus will now be re-routed to the Highway 407 bus and train station at Jane Street and the 407.

Students will then need to hop off the bus and take the TTC subway to the Pioneer Village or York University stops along the new Line 1 extension that opened in December last year.

This means students and staff will have to pay an extra fare to get to campus.

The GO bus service was supposed to run till the end of the school term in early spring, but will now be terminated months earlier, on Jan. 5, 2019.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said the agency is aware of the petition, but she doesn’t know of any action as a result of it.

The petition is also calling for York Region Transit to return to campus, as well as fare integration between transit providers, so there could be one flat rate across GO and the TTC.