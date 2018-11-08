Naomi Osaka headed for big money with Japan, global appeal

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot to Serena Williams fo the U.S. during the women's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, in New York. Osaka is headed for big money with both Japanese and global appeal. Among companies vying to cash in on her stardom is Tokyo-based Citizen Watch Co. Its 80,000 yen ($700) Naomi Osaka watch is selling out after it got a lot of exposure on her wrist at the U.S. Open, where she beat Williams. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)
TOKYO – Naomi Osaka used a powerful forehand and a matching serve to win the US. Open against Serena Williams two months ago, soaring as high as No. 4 this season in the WTA tennis rankings.
Off the court — on the marketing front — she has the same potential. Maybe more.
Serena Williams topped the Forbes list of the highest-earning female athletes this year at $18 million, almost all endorsements.
Marketing experts say that Osaka appears to be the right woman in the right sport at the right time with the draw to overtake her.
Companies won’t say how much her contracts are worth, but they tend to be written so that if she keeps winning, her earnings will keep rising. If one company won’t pay, another will snatch her up.