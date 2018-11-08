Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,357.47, down 11.96 points).

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Down 78 cents, or 24.45 per cent, to $2.41 on 53.6 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down 65 cents, or 6.14 per cent, to $9.94 on 21.2 million shares.

Red Eagle Mining Corp. (TSX:R). Metals. Down half a cent, or 25 per cent, to 1.5 cents on 14.2 million shares.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX:TCW). Energy. Down 26 cents, or 14.05 per cent, to $1.59 on 8 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 89 cents, or 4.15 per cent, to $22.33 on 6.6 million shares

Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX:TV). Metals. Down 7.5 cents, or 14.15 per cent, to 4.55 cents on 6 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). The transportation manufacturer announced it will shed 5,000 jobs company-wide and sell off two units as part of a five-year plan to rein in costs, focus on rail and business jets and reduce the net long-term debt of $9 billion. About 2,500 Bombardier workers will be laid off in Quebec and 600 in Ontario, with the 2,000 other cuts occurring overseas. The company said it receive almost $1 billion from selling its Q400 turboprop aircraft program and flight training business.

Yellow Pages Ltd. (TSX:Y). Up 18 cents to $8. The digital media and marketing company swung to a profit in the third quarter despite a substantial drop in revenues. The Montreal-based company says it earned $27.1 million, or 89 cents per diluted share for the period ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $7.2 million or 27 cents per share a year earlier. The company says its quarterly turnaround was due to reductions in its cost structure, including from workforce reductions, reduced office space, lower overall spending, as well as gains from the sale of assets and a $18.3 million reversal in income tax provisions from previous tax years.

Quebecor Inc. (TSX:QBR.B). Up 65 cents to $27.23. The media giant says its net income attributable to shareholders increased almost five per cent to $186.7 million in the third quarter on strong wireless numbers and revenue growth. On an adjusted basis, income from operating activities rose 37 per cent to $142 million or 61 cents per share in the third quarter, compared with $103.7 million or 43 cents per share in the third quarter of 2017. Quarterly revenues rose 1.7 per cent year over year to almost $1.06 billion.

Telus Corp. (TSX:T). Up 92 cents to $45.93. The telecom company raised its dividend amid a 10 per cent increase in its third quarter profit and a surge in wireless subscribers. The company earned $447 million or 74 cents a share, up from $406 million or 68 cents a share a year ago. Its dividend will increase by two cents to 54.5 cents per share. Telus saw its total customer growth rise to 187,000 and sales from its wireless unit increase by 2.2 per cent, reaching $1.5 billion.