Montana judge blocks contruction of Keystone XL pipeline

TransCanada’s Keystone XL pipeline has suffered another setback.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris has blocked approval of the line until further environmental analysis is conducted.

In his 54-page decision, Morris said the government’s analysis fell short on the cumulative effects of greenhouse gas emissions, a survey of potential Native American resources and updated modeling of potential oil spills and mitigation measures.

“The Department must supplement new and relevant information regarding the risk of spills,” Morris wrote.

TransCanada had said they planned to start construction on the pipeline in early 2019.

The pipeline was denied a permit by U.S. President Barack Obama in 2015, citing climate change. Donald Trump made it one of his priorities of taking office to approve it and asked the Calgary based company to re-submit the line.

Keystone XL, which was first proposed by the company in 2008, would run from Alberta to Steele City, Nebraska where it would connect with other pipelines.